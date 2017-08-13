banner20

Two Tickets Split $13M Lotto 649 Jackpot

Andrew McCrea
Posted: August 13th

WINNIPEG, MB. — Two Lotto 649 tickets for Saturday night will split the jackpot.

It was worth an estimated $13-million, meaning each ticket is worth just north of $6.4-million.

The WCLC says one ticket was sold in Ontario and the other was sold in Quebec.

Someone on the prairies won the $1-million guaranteed prize.

The next Lotto 649 draw is scheduled for Wednesday, August 16th.

An estimated jackpot of $5-million is up for grabs.

