Two-Thirds Of The Season Is Finished: What’s Next?

WINNIPEG, MB — The mythical second period of the 2016-17 National Hockey League season is over. The Winnipeg Jets have played 55 games, they have 27 remaining, and the post-season seem just seems to be one long fingertip out of reach.

Now that two-thirds of the season have been completed, the Jets are neither a good team nor a bad one. They’re as mediocre now as they were after the mythical First Period when they were 12-12-3.

As the Jets begin the race for the playoffs (or, perhaps more like a slow tortoise-like stroll), they are 25-26-4 and 5-4-1 in their last 10. They are 10th in the West, three points back of Calgary for the final playoff spot. Both teams have played 55 games.

If the Jets have had one obvious weakness through the first two-thirds of the season, that weakness has been goaltending. The experiment at the start of the campaign was to send veteran Ondrej Pavelec to the Manitoba Moose of the American Hockey League and play rookie Connor Hellebuyck and 27-year-old Michael Hutchinson.

Hellebuyck played 35 games and went 17-13-1 with a 2.82 goals against average and a .908 save percentage. That wasn’t good enough for many, many fans nor head coach Paul Maurice. Hutchinson was 4-10-3 with a 3.23 goals against average and an .894 save percentage. That was even worse.

So Pavelec was recalled from the Moose and in seven games has gone 4-3-0 with a 3.34 goals against average and an .895 save percentage.

Apparently, that’s good enough. It has been suggested that the team “plays better” with Pavelec in net, so that’s pretty much the way it’s going to be down the stretch. It’s not the future and it might not even be what’s best for the present, but it looks like that’s the way it will be.

Defensively, the Jets have not been very consistent this season and that certainly hasn’t helped. On some nights Dustin Byfuglien is the best player on the ice and on others, he’s a minus waiting to happen. It’s been an off year. Toby Enstrom is extremely inconsistent. Josh Morrissey has, for the most part, been a pleasant surprise. Ben Chiarot, Mark Stuart and Paul Postma have been serviceable. Since his return, Jacob Trouba has been the best defenseman on the team. The injury to Tyler Myers (he’s missed 44 games) has been, without hyperbole, devastating.

Up front, the Jets are a young exciting team and GM Kevin Cheveldayoff should be congratulated on some outstanding picks. Granted, a selection like Patrik Laine was quite obvious but Mark Scheifele? Not so much.

Here is what we know so far…

Scheifele is one of the best players in the NHL. He has 25 goals and 53 points and is a Top 10 scorer. He’s the Jets best player and one of the very best players in the game. Patrik Laine is as good as advertised and with 23 goals and 43 points, he’s one of the Top 2 or 3 rookies in the NHL. Nikolaj Ehlers has become one of the game’s most electrifying players. He’s now the team’s second leading scorer and can bring the crowd to its feet on any shift. The captain, Blake Wheeler, has 16 goals and 46 points. Solid and consistent, but not outstanding. Bryan Little, after returning from injury, has 14 goals and 28 points in 32 games and has done a great job in the faceoff circle. Like Wheeler, he’s a solid veteran player. When the Jets play responsibly and with some motivation, they can play with any team in the NHL. When they don’t, they can get hammered. They have enough skilled players to play very entertaining hockey. They can make enough mistakes in their own zone and take enough dumb penalties to lose games they should win. The goaltending MUST get better.

The Jets, to their, credit, are playing below .500 hockey, but are still in the playoff conversation.

They are not close to the first two teams in the Central – Minnesota (73 points) and San Jose (33 wins and 69 points). They aren’t likely to catch Chicago (32 wins and 69 points), Anaheim (66 points) or Edmonton (66 points).

Nashville (58 points), Los Angeles (58 points), Calgary (57 points) and ninth-place St. Louis (55 points) are all within reach, but the Jets will have to be a lot better than they were on Saturday afternoon in Denver when they lost 5-2 to the last-place Colorado Avalanche. That was nothing less than an opportunity squandered.

In the final 27 games of the season, the Jets will need to change the following numbers…

The Jets are 13-11-1 at home this season (5-6-0 in the second one third of the season) and 12-15-3 on the road (7-7-1 in the last one third of the season). Their longest losing streak is five straight games and they all came on a single road trip in the first one-third of the season. The last time the Jets were above .500 was on Nov. 17 when they had a 9-8-2 record. Overall this season the Jets are 1-9-2 when they enter a game with a .500 record. The Jets have given up 300 shots when shorthanded this season, second most in the NHL. Last year, Minnesota finished with 87 points and was the final Wild Card team to make the playoffs (the Jets had 78). Calling 90 points the playoff goal, the Jets need to accrue 36 points in the final 27 games. Considering the first 55, that’s a rather daunting task.

On the upside…

The Jets are 13-5-1 against the Central Division this season and 9-1-0 in their last 10. Confidence against your own Division should bode well down the stretch.

The three biggest stories of the first two periods of 2016-17, are…

The questionable goaltending. The play of Scheifele, Ehlers and Laine The problems on defense.

As the season moves forward, the Jets have to clean up the number of dumb plays they make in their own end and in the neutral zone, they need better overall defensive play and, thus, better goaltending, they need to play 60-minute games (those second periods this season have often been ugly) and they need to (a) cut down on the number of penalties they take and then play better when they’re down a man.

A shot at the playoffs is still not impossible, but the Winnipeg Jets are probably going to need 36 points in the final 527 games and after the first two-thirds of the season, there is, so far, only slight indication that they’re capable of making that happen.

—Scott Taylor, MyToba Sports

Photos courtesy James Carey Lauder