Two Teens Charged In Pair Of Winnipeg Robberies

WINNIPEG, MB. — Two teens are facing charges after two Winnipeg convenience stores were robbed.

The first happened around 2:00pm Thursday in the 400-block of Springfield Road.

An armed robber pointed a gun at the employee before jumping the counter and stealing cash.

He obtained an undisclosed amount and fled the scene.

The second happened around 7:30pm Friday at a convenience store in the 400-block of Edison Street.

A male confronted an employee and demanded money, but he was taken down by customers in the store.

They held him until police arrived.

The first boy, 15, has been charged with:

Robbery

Armed Robbery using a Firearm

Pointing a Firearm

Possession of a Weapon

Possession of a Firearm Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized

Two counts of Disguise with Intent

Three counts of Fail to Comply Condition Undertaking by Judge/Justice

Winnipeg police raided a Rossmere home Saturday evening around 6:15pm and arrested a second 15-year-old boy.

They recovered a replica firearm designed to look like a semi-automatic handgun.

Police believe the second boy loaned the firearm to the main suspect.

He has been charged with:

Conspiracy to Commit Robbery

Two counts of Fail to Comply with Sentence

Both remain behind bars.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File