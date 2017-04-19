Two Suspects Arrested in Child Sexual Abuse Investigtion

WINNIPEG, MB – Winnipeg Police Internet Child Exploitation Unit has arrested two suspects in connection with an investigation into child sexual abuse imagery and sexual assault. This investigation began because of a tip from the public. Without the public’s vigilance and support, investigators would not have been able to intervene and locate the victim in this case. Child sexual abuse imagery affects us all and occurs in every community. The Winnipeg Police Service wishes to thank those individuals who came forward and encourages everyone to continue to play a part in protecting the most vulnerable members of our communities.

In December, 2016, members of the Winnipeg Police General Patrol Unit received a report from a member of the public that child pornography images had been posted on a social media account. The Winnipeg Police Service Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE), assisted by the Technical Crime Unit, began a lengthy investigation identifing two suspects.

In February, 2017, as a result of the execution of a Search Warrant and the discovery of child sexual abuse images, two suspects were arrested. They were charged with numerous offences, including;Possess Child Pornography, Make Available Child Pornography,Distribute, Sell or Possess for the Purpose of Distribution or Sale, and Fail to Comply with Undertaking.

The investigation continued, spanning more than five months, and ultimately uncovered evidence of the sexual assaults of a five-year-old Winnipeg child. That child has been identified and is now safe.

The discovery of the sexual abuse images led to the re-arrest in April, 2017 of the same two accused. The suspects now face additional charges of Sexual Assault, Sexual Interference, making Child Pornography, Import, Distribute, Sell or Possess for the Purpose of Distribution or Sale relating to the images and videos seized.

Information on internet child exploitation can be found at Cybertip.ca – owned and operated by the Canadian Centre for Child Protection.

