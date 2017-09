BRANDON, MB – Around 12:00 am this morning, Brandon Police responded to a panic alarm at a youth care residence in the 300 block of Louise Avenue.

A 16-year-old female punched two of the staff members.

The youth was arrested on two counts of assault, and lodged at the Brandon Correctional Centre. She was released in the morning to attend court in October.

The staff members did not need medical attention.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba news