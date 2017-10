WINNIPEG, MB – Winnipeg Police have arrested two suspects in the murder of a Winnipeg man.

25-year-old Winnipeg man Majak Mabior Kon, and 27-year-old Winnipeg woman Randi Tara Lynn Duke were arrested.

Warrants had been issued for the arrest of both Kon and Duke for first degree murder in relation to the death of 29-year-old Winnipeg man John Tuil Jok.

Jok was shot on October 20, 2017 in the 700 block of Sherbrook Street.

