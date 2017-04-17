banner20

Two Morden Women Caught Trafficking Cocaine

April 17th

MORDEN, MB. — Two Morden woman are facing cocaine trafficking charges after police stopped a suspicious vehicle.

It happened at the corner of Wardrop Street and Birchwood Drive around 9:00pm last Tuesday, April 11th.

Morden police searched the vehicle and seized a quantity of baggies filled with cocaine.

Shannon Fontaine and Jennifer Giesbrecht were arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance (Cocaine), Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (Cocaine), and Possess Goods Obtained by Crime.

Warrants were obtained to search their residences.

Police recovered over 40-grams of cocaine, four cell phones, a scale, baggies, a cutting agent, and some cash.

The accused were released on a promise to appear in court in May.

