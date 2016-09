WINNIPEG — Two missing 21-year-old women have been found.

Mary West

Mary West, pictured left, was last seen Monday evening in St. James.

Winnipeg police say she was found safe Thursday morning.

Clayanna Pruden

Clayanna Pruden, pictured right, went missing back on August 25th.

She was last seen that morning in the Garden City area.

Pruden was also found safe Thursday morning.

—ANDREW McCREA, MyToba.ca