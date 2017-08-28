Two Manitoba Teens Struck, Killed By Semi

PORTAGE LA PRAIRIE, MB. — Two Manitoba teens are dead after being struck by a semi-truck.

It happened Sunday night around 8:30pm at the intersection of the Trans-Canada Highway 1 and Highway 16.

Portage la Prairie RCMP say the semi-truck, which was carrying a large load of heavy pipes, ran a westbound red light.

It struck the southbound car that was occupied by the teens.

A 19-year-old woman from the RM of Alonsa and a 17-year-old boy were pronounced dead at the scene.

“Last night, RCMP officers had to go tell two families that their children were never coming home,” says the RCMP’s Tara Seel.

“Now those families are reeling, and the bottom line is – they should not have to be. The tragedies we are seeing on the roadways are preventable. Drivers need to slow down and pay attention.”

The 23-year-old BC semi-truck driver, Gurjant Singh, has been charged with two counts of Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle and two counts of Criminal Negligence Causing Death.

Singh remains in custody and alcohol has been ruled out at this point.

Portage la Prairie RCMP continue to investigate.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File