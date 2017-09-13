Two Manitoba Teens Behind Bars For Weekend Shootings

BEAUSEJOUR, MB. — Two boys are in custody after discharging a firearm in multiple places across Manitoba.

As reported by MyToba’s Hal Anderson, the shootings happened in Birds Hill Provincial Park and the RM of Brokenhead.

It was mostly property that was targeted by the shooters.

No injuries were reported.

Police arrested two teens, 14 and 15, on Monday.

Both are from the RM of St. Clements. Numerous firearm-related offences are pending against the pair.

Officers raided a home Tuesday in the RM of St. Clements.

They seized multiple firearms used by the boys.

No other information is available at this time, but the investigation is ongoing.

MyToba News will provide any updates as we receive them.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – Carter Brooks