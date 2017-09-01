Two Jailed After Brawl With Brandon Police

BRANDON, MB. — A Brandon man is facing charges after a brawl with two police officers.

It happened around 3:20pm Thursday at a home in the 800-block of 8th Street.

Police arrived to arrest the man on a warrant, but he barricaded himself inside.

They eventually gained access and the suspect began punching and kicking the officers.

Neither required medical treatment, though they did receive minor injuries.

Police also searched the home and recovered multiple machetes, a bow and arrow, imitation pellet guns, brass knuckles, and 60-grams of crystal meth worth $6,000.

The 43-year-old man is facing charges of Assault a Peace Officer, Possession of Crystal Meth for the Purpose of Trafficking, Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose, and three counts of Breach of Recognizance.

He was detained at the Brandon Correctional Centre ahead of a court hearing Friday.

The accused remains behind bars.

A 31-year-old Brandon woman who was also inside the home is facing charges of Possession of a Prohibited Weapon, and Possession of Crystal Meth for the Purpose of Trafficking.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File