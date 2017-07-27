Two Drunk Drivers Busted In Brandon

BRANDON, MB. — Brandon police are processing two extreme cases of drunk driving.

The first happened Wednesday in the Coral Centre’s parking lot.

Police stopped a vehicle being driven by a 64-year-old Elphinstone, Manitoba man.

He was allegedly too drunk to provide breath samples, so the accused was detained at the Brandon Correctional Centre.

He was released Thursday once sober with impaired driving related charges.

The accused is expected in a Brandon court room on July 31st.

Refusal

The second incident happened Wednesday in the 1200-block of Rosser Avenue.

Brandon police observed a vehicle driving with the wrong plates on it.

The 56-year-old Erickson, Manitoba man driving the vehicle showed signs of impairment.

He was given numerous attempts to provide a breath sample, but refused every time.

The accused has been charged with Impaired Driving and Refuse Breathalyzer.

He was detained overnight in the drunk tank at the Brandon Correctional Centre.

He was released Thursday morning on a promise to appear in court on August 3rd.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File