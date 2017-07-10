banner20

Two Dead After Crash Near La Salle

Andrew McCrea
Posted: 27 minutes ago

LA SALLE, MB. — Two men are dead after two semis collided west of La Salle, Manitoba.

It happened Monday morning around 7:40am on Highway 75 at Provincial Road 247.

A semi dump truck being driven by an 84-year-old Steinbach man was travelling northbound on Highway 75.

He attempted to turn westbound on Provincial Road 247 when he struck a southbound semi-trailer as he tried to cross the highway.

The second vehicle was being operated by a 58-year-old East St. Paul man.

Alcohol is not considered a factor, but neither driver was wearing a seat belt.

The senior was ejected from the semi dump truck.

Southbound traffic on Highway 75 was still being re-routed at publication time and investigators remain on scene.

MyToba News will provide all updates we receive.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File

