Two Dead After Crash Near Grandview, Manitoba

Andrew McCrea
Posted: 1 minute ago Featured, NEWS, manitoba

GRANDVIEW, MB. — Two Valley River First Nation men are dead after a single-vehicle crash on Road 153 West.

It happened Sunday around 8:00pm about 14-kilometres to the northwest of Grandview, Manitoba.

A 22-year-old man was driving westbound in a minivan when it left the road and crashed into trees.

He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

His 48-year-old passenger was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Grandview RCMP say the driver was not wearing a seatbelt, but his passenger was.

Officials have not yet ruled out alcohol.

No other information is available at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

MyToba News will provide any updates as we receive them.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File

Tags: , , , , , ,
Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.
Related Posts
Brandon Girl, 7, Hit By Vehicle After Bus Ride
Lamont May Have What It Takes
Mounties Investigating Weekend Deaths
Elderly Manitoba Woman Dies In Rollover

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.