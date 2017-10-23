Two Dead After Crash Near Grandview, Manitoba

GRANDVIEW, MB. — Two Valley River First Nation men are dead after a single-vehicle crash on Road 153 West.

It happened Sunday around 8:00pm about 14-kilometres to the northwest of Grandview, Manitoba.

A 22-year-old man was driving westbound in a minivan when it left the road and crashed into trees.

He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

His 48-year-old passenger was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Grandview RCMP say the driver was not wearing a seatbelt, but his passenger was.

Officials have not yet ruled out alcohol.

No other information is available at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

MyToba News will provide any updates as we receive them.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File