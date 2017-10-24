Two Charged After Winnipeg Police Drug Raid

Posted: 2 minutes ago

WINNIPEG, MB. — Two people from Winnipeg are facing drug charges after a police raid.

It happened Monday afternoon at a home in the first 100-block of Strauss Drive.

Winnipeg police seized a number of items from the apartment unit, including:

  • One ounce of pure fentanyl (street value of $22,400)
  • One ounce of fentanyl cut with icing sugar (street value of $2,800)
  • 8.3-ounces of marijuana (street value of $2,000)
  • Four cell-phones, two digital scales, and drug-related packaging materials
  • Cutting agent
  • Approximately $600 in Canadian cash
  • A replica handgun

Prior to executing the search warrant, Winnipeg police located two suspects in the 2300-block of Ness Avenue and placed them under arrest.

Trevor Michael Petrowski, 32, has been charged with:

  • Possession of a Scheduled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Fentanyl
  • Possession of a Scheduled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Marijuana
  • Produce a Scheduled Substance – Fentanyl
  • Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime under $5,000

Jenna Lee Guidolin, 35, has been charged with:

  • Possession of a Scheduled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Fentanyl
  • Possession of a Scheduled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Marijuana
  • Produce a Scheduled Substance – Fentanyl
  • Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime under $5,000

Petrowski and Guidolin both remain behind bars.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File

