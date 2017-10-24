Two Charged After Winnipeg Police Drug Raid
WINNIPEG, MB. — Two people from Winnipeg are facing drug charges after a police raid.
It happened Monday afternoon at a home in the first 100-block of Strauss Drive.
Winnipeg police seized a number of items from the apartment unit, including:
- One ounce of pure fentanyl (street value of $22,400)
- One ounce of fentanyl cut with icing sugar (street value of $2,800)
- 8.3-ounces of marijuana (street value of $2,000)
- Four cell-phones, two digital scales, and drug-related packaging materials
- Cutting agent
- Approximately $600 in Canadian cash
- A replica handgun
Prior to executing the search warrant, Winnipeg police located two suspects in the 2300-block of Ness Avenue and placed them under arrest.
Trevor Michael Petrowski, 32, has been charged with:
- Possession of a Scheduled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Fentanyl
- Possession of a Scheduled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Marijuana
- Produce a Scheduled Substance – Fentanyl
- Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime under $5,000
Jenna Lee Guidolin, 35, has been charged with:
- Possession of a Scheduled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Fentanyl
- Possession of a Scheduled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Marijuana
- Produce a Scheduled Substance – Fentanyl
- Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime under $5,000
Petrowski and Guidolin both remain behind bars.
—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News
Photo – File