Two Charged In Random Winnipeg Killing

WINNIPEG, MB. — Two men are accused of the Winnipeg murder of 27-year-old Trevor Bodnarek.

He was gunned down back on July 21st in the 700-block of Winnipeg’s Selkirk Avenue.

The two suspects rang the doorbell around 10:00pm.

A second person answered the door when a gun was fired. The bullet only struck the victim.

Bodnarek was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Winnipeg police say they don’t believe there is a connection between the victims or the suspects, and the case seems to be one of “mistaken address.”

Craig Dylan Monkman, 19, and Albert Kelly Thomas, 34, were arrested Wednesday.

Both have been charged with second degree murder.

Monkman and Thomas remain behind bars.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File