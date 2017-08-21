Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Two Charged In Pukatawagan Boy’s Homicide

Homicide Police RCMP Crime Scene - Winnipeg Police
Andrew McCrea
Posted: August 21st at 5:30pm Featured, NEWS, manitoba, northern

PUKATAWAGAN, MB. — Two people from Pukatawagan, Manitoba are in custody accused of manslaughter.

It happened just after 5:30am Saturday in the community about 210-kilometres north of The Pas.

A 17-year-old boy was critically injured in an assault.

He was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Two men from the community were identified and arrested around 9:00am.

Alexander Bear, 20, and Reshawn Muskwa, 19, have been formally charged with Manslaughter.

Pukatawagan RCMP say the suspects and victim knew each other.

Bear and Muskwa remain behind bars.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File

Tags: , , , , , ,
Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.
Related Posts
Pukatawagan teen charged in murder of boy, 13
Woman charged in Pukatawagan homicide
Weather warnings for parts of NW Manitoba
Common-law wife charged with husband’s slaying

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.