Two Charged In Pukatawagan Boy’s Homicide

PUKATAWAGAN, MB. — Two people from Pukatawagan, Manitoba are in custody accused of manslaughter.

It happened just after 5:30am Saturday in the community about 210-kilometres north of The Pas.

A 17-year-old boy was critically injured in an assault.

He was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Two men from the community were identified and arrested around 9:00am.

Alexander Bear, 20, and Reshawn Muskwa, 19, have been formally charged with Manslaughter.

Pukatawagan RCMP say the suspects and victim knew each other.

Bear and Muskwa remain behind bars.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File