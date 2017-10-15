Two Charged After High Speed Chase In Winnipeg
WINNIPEG, MB. — Two people are facing charges after a high speed police chase in Winnipeg.
It happened Saturday night around 10:00pm near the intersection of Henderson Highway and Harbison Avenue West.
Winnipeg police observed the vehicle driving erratically so they began to pursue it.
They soon learned it was reported stolen.
The vehicle allegedly weaved through traffic, almost hit multiple pedestrians, and drove against traffic all while speeding.
That’s when the officers decided to stop following it and instead call in the AIR1 police chopper for backup.
It was able to re-locate the vehicle a short time later near Wabasha Street and Horton Avenue.
Winnipeg police apprehended the suspects and searched the vehicle.
Inside they found a large machete and a second set of stolen plates.
Suspect 1
The first suspect, described only as a female, has been charged with:
- Possess of Property Obtained by Crime over $5000
- Two counts of Possess of Property Obtained by Crime under $5000
- Possess of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose
Suspect 2
A male is also facing a slew of charges, including:
- Possess of Property Obtained by Crime over $5000
- Two counts of Possess of Property Obtained by Crime under $5000
- Possess of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose
- Flight While Pursed by Peace Officer
- Dangerous Operation of Motor Vehicle
- Drive Without Licence or with Valid Licence
Winnipeg police say both were released on a promise to appear.
—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News
Photo – File