Two Brandon Men Charged After Robbery Spree

Andrew McCrea
Posted: April 22nd at 4:00pm brandon, Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS, manitoba

BRANDON, MB. — Two Brandon men face charges after a string of robberies.

A 28-year-old man was caught following an investigation into a home burglary back on April 14th.

That happened at a residence in the 2600-block of McTavish Avenue.

Brandon police had already charged a 19-year-old man for this robbery and three others within the city.

The 19-year-old faces four counts of robbery, while the 28-year-old faces one.

The older suspect will appear in court on Monday, April 24th.

Both remain behind bars.

No other information is available at this time, but MyToba News will provide all the updates as we receive them.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – Google Street View

