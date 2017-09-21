Two Brandon Children Steal Vehicle

BRANDON, MB. — A 14-year-old Brandon boy is facing charges for allegedly stealing a vehicle.

The blue Volkswagen Jetta was taken on Sunday.

Brandon police did not reveal the location of the theft, but did say an 11-year-old boy helped.

He was not arrested due to his age.

The older boy has been charged with Theft of Motor Vehicle.

He was released on a promise to appear in court next month.

No other information is available at this time but MyToba News will provide all updates as we receive them.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File