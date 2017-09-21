Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Two Brandon Children Steal Vehicle

Andrew McCrea
BRANDON, MB. — A 14-year-old Brandon boy is facing charges for allegedly stealing a vehicle.

The blue Volkswagen Jetta was taken on Sunday.

Brandon police did not reveal the location of the theft, but did say an 11-year-old boy helped.

He was not arrested due to his age.

The older boy has been charged with Theft of Motor Vehicle.

He was released on a promise to appear in court next month.

