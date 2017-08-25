Two Brandon Children Steal 30+ Cellphones

BRANDON, MB. — Two children in Brandon are facing charges for stealing over two dozen cellphones.

It happened during the early morning hours of August 8th at a store in the 800-block of Brandon’s Rosser Avenue.

The suspects broke into the business and made off with more than 30 phones.

None of the stolen property has been recovered.

Both were arrested Thursday.

A 12-year-old and 15-year-old girl have been charged with Break, Enter and Theft.

The girls were released on a promise to appear in court and the investigation continues.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – Brandon Police