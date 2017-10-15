Two Brandon Children Detained In Drunk Tank
BRANDON, MB. — Two children in Brandon are facing charges for public intoxication.
It happened Friday night in the city’s downtown.
Brandon police responded to a tip and located two highly intoxicated youth.
Both were arrested and detained at the Brandon Correctional Centre’s drunk tank.
They now each face a charge of consuming alcohol under the age of 18.
One of the children was also violating two court orders, one a curfew and the other a requirement to abstain from alcohol.
The pair were released once sober on a promise to appear in court in November.
—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News
Photo – File