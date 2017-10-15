Two Brandon Children Detained In Drunk Tank

BRANDON, MB. — Two children in Brandon are facing charges for public intoxication.

It happened Friday night in the city’s downtown.

Brandon police responded to a tip and located two highly intoxicated youth.

Both were arrested and detained at the Brandon Correctional Centre’s drunk tank.

They now each face a charge of consuming alcohol under the age of 18.

One of the children was also violating two court orders, one a curfew and the other a requirement to abstain from alcohol.

The pair were released once sober on a promise to appear in court in November.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File