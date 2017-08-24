Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Two Bombers Selected as Tops for the Week

Kevin Klein
Posted: August 24th at 12:30pm blue bombers, Featured, FOOTBALL, SPORTS

WINNIPEG, MB. – The Canadian Football League announced that two of the three Shaw CFL Top Performers of the Week are Winnipeg Blue Bombers. Quarterback Matt Nichols and running back Andrew Harris have been named after their solid outings in last week’s win against Edmonton.

Nichols completed 32 of 40 passes for 390 yards and one touchdown, while adding three rushes for 23 yards and another score.

Harris ran the football 11 times for 105 yards, while also grabbing eight receptions for 120 yards. Harris was the first running back since 2010 to achieve 100 yards in both rushing and receiving, and the first Blue Bomber back to record this mark since 2002.

-Winnipeg Blue Bombers

File photo

Tags: , , ,
Kevin Klein is President and CEO of MyToba News. The former publisher and CEO of the Winnipeg Sun, Kevin has spent several years in Canadian media working in newspapers, radio and television. A proud and passionate citizen of Winnipeg and Manitoba, Kevin is excited to bring you news, pictures and information on the many wonderful charity groups in our province. If you have an event you want us to know about, email Kevin at kevin@mytoba.ca and follow him on Twitter @kevinkleinwpg.
Related Posts
Five Manitobans Off to 2018 U16 International Bowl
Bombers Go To Hamilton, Hammer The Cats
Bombers Own Second Half, Beat Argos
Manitoba Wins Silver at Western U16 Football

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.