Two Bombers Selected as Tops for the Week

WINNIPEG, MB. – The Canadian Football League announced that two of the three Shaw CFL Top Performers of the Week are Winnipeg Blue Bombers. Quarterback Matt Nichols and running back Andrew Harris have been named after their solid outings in last week’s win against Edmonton.

Nichols completed 32 of 40 passes for 390 yards and one touchdown, while adding three rushes for 23 yards and another score.

Harris ran the football 11 times for 105 yards, while also grabbing eight receptions for 120 yards. Harris was the first running back since 2010 to achieve 100 yards in both rushing and receiving, and the first Blue Bomber back to record this mark since 2002.

-Winnipeg Blue Bombers

File photo