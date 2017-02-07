Two Bison Women Part Of Team Canada Win

WINNIPEG, MB – At the 2017 Winter Universiade (World University Games) in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Manitoba Bison women’s hockey third year forward Alanna Sharman and third-year defenceman Erica Rieder (pronounced: Reeder) finished with a silver medal as part Team Canada after the squad completed a 4-1 overall record ending with a 4-1 final loss to Russia in the gold medal game on Monday, February 6.

Sharman, 21, accumulated eight points (one goal, seven assists) during the five Winter Universiade games (she had three multi-point games). The Winnipeg native also registered 15 shots and +7 plus/minus rating in the five games. Rieder, 20, added two points (1g, 1a) while producing seven shots and a +9 rating during the five contests.

Sharman and Rieder are the fifth and sixth Manitoba Bisons player to play for Team Canada women’s hockey at the Universiade. In previous years, Bison forward Maggie Litchfield-Medd was part of Team Canada’s silver medal performance in 2015. Bison defenceman Caitlin MacDonald was part of the gold medal team in 2013, Bison forward Addie Miles won gold in 2011 for Team Canada and at the inaugural women’s hockey event at the 2009 Winter Universiade in Harbin, China, Bison goaltender Stacey Corfield was the starter for the gold medal match, which Canada won 3-1.

Team Canada WHKY results – 2017 Winter Universiade in Almaty, Kazakhstan

January 28 Canada 9 China 1

January 30 Canada 14 Great Britain 0

February 1 Canada 11 Kazakhstan 0

February 4 WHKY: Semi-Final – Canada 8 United States 1

February 6 WHKY: Gold Medal game – Russia 4 Canada 1

-University of Manitoba

Photo – gobison.ca