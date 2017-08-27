Two Behind Bars After 9-Hour Standoff In Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB. — Two men are facing charges after a nine-hour standoff in Winnipeg.

Members of the Street Crime Unit and Tactical Support Team, raided a home in the 500-block of Sherbrook Street.

It was part of a drug and firearms investigation into a 33-year-old man who was wanted on a warrant.

Around 10:45am, the suspect was observed driving a truck in the area along with another man.

Police tried to stop the vehicle but it fled the area at a high rate of speed and struck a woman who was bicycling near Arlington Street and Logan Avenue.

After hitting the cyclist, the vehicle then struck a taxicab and continued to flee.

Police attended to the female who was transported to hospital and later released with minor injuries.

The driver of the taxicab did not suffer any injuries.

The pursuit ended shortly thereafter and the truck was located abandoned in a back lane of the 1400-block of Magnus Avenue.

It was quickly determined that the two suspects had fled into a nearby residence.

A short time later, a 22-year-old man attempted to run out the back of the residence and was taken into custody.

He was found to be the subject of a Canada-wide arrest warrant.

The homeowner and lawful occupants of the residence were safely evacuated.

The remaining suspect, who was believed to be armed, refused to exit.

The house was surrounded and the armoured rescue vehicle was deployed.

After an approximate nine hour stand-off with repeated demands for the suspect to exit the residence, the Tactical Support Team was able to safely take the suspect into custody.

A 33-year-old male and a 22-year-old male, both of Winnipeg, have been arrested and are facing a number of charges.

The investigation is continues.

