Two arrested in St. Boniface grow-op bust

Winnipeg police arrested two and seized thousands of dollars worth of marijuana plants and equipment during a drug bust in St. Boniface on Sept 14.

A search of the home in the 900 block of Dugas Street resulted in the seizure of the following items:

143 marijuana plants – estimated street value $160,160.00

1/2 pound marijuana – estimated street value $1250.00

Over $4200.00 worth of grow operation equipment

Two grams of cannabis resin valued at $120.00

10 grams psilocybin valued at $150.00

A 37-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman were arrested and are facing numerous drug-related offences.

Both were released on a promise to appear.

– MyToba News