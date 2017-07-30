Two Arrested After Brutal Winnipeg Assault

WINNIPEG, MB – Two people have been arrested and face charges after a brutal assault left a Winnipeg man in critical condition.

The victim is a 35-year-old who was at a party in the area of Austin Street and Lisgar Avenue.

It happened around 11:00 pm on Friday.

During the party, the man was involved in a dispute with two suspects. He was knocked to the ground and police say he was “seriously assaulted.”

He remains in critical condition in hospital.

Police have arrested 38-year-old James Mark Disbrowe from Winnipeg, and 23-year-old Samantha Tiffany Harper from Garden Hill.

Disbrowe was charged with aggravated assault, failure to comply with a probation order, and failure to comply with recognizance.

Harper was charged with aggravated assault.

Both remain in custody.

-MyToba News