TV Chef Brings New Book To Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB – I had the pleasure of spending about half an hour on the radio with celebrity chef Lynn Crawford yesterday. She even signed a copy of her new book, Farm To Chef, for my wife – committing me in the inscription to cooking the first 100 recipes for Jackie. Very funny Lynn! You don’t know Jackie, she’ll hold me to it!!

Lynn came to Winnipeg to promote this beautiful new cookbook of hers, it’s filled with more than 140 amazing recipes. This is one of those cookbooks that will never leave your kitchen counter.

Lynn says Farm To Chef is all about embracing the seasons and cooking through the seasons. She tells me with such passion in her voice how food and cooking are wonderful things and she’s so blessed to be able to share them with people.

You’d think Lynn is too busy to do any real cooking but that’s not the case. She told me they’re short staffed at her Toronto restaurant, Ruby Watch Co., so she has been helping out in the kitchen. By the sounds of it, Ruby Watch Co. is unique and special just like Lynn, it offers up a four course meal that changes every day.

Jackie and I are big fans so I was really hoping Lynn would be as nice in person as she seems when I watch her on TV…she is, even more so!

Hal Anderson, MyToba News