banner20

TV Chef Brings New Book To Winnipeg

Hal Anderson
Posted: 1 minute ago FOOD, Featured, LIFE

WINNIPEG, MB – I had the pleasure of spending about half an hour on the radio with celebrity chef Lynn Crawford yesterday. She even signed a copy of her new book, Farm To Chef, for my wife – committing me in the inscription to cooking the first 100 recipes for Jackie. Very funny Lynn! You don’t know Jackie, she’ll hold me to it!!

Lynn came to Winnipeg to promote this beautiful new cookbook of hers, it’s filled with more than 140 amazing recipes. This is one of those cookbooks that will never leave your kitchen counter.

Lynn says Farm To Chef is all about embracing the seasons and cooking through the seasons. She tells me with such passion in her voice how food and cooking are wonderful things and she’s so blessed to be able to share them with people.

You’d think Lynn is too busy to do any real cooking but that’s not the case. She told me they’re short staffed at her Toronto restaurant, Ruby Watch Co., so she has been helping out in the kitchen. By the sounds of it, Ruby Watch Co. is unique and special just like Lynn, it offers up a four course meal that changes every day.

Jackie and I are big fans so I was really hoping Lynn would be as nice in person as she seems when I watch her on TV…she is, even more so!

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

 

Tags: , , , , , , ,
Watch for Hal's Thoughts at the start of each week on MyToba. He talks with his weather expert buddy Bruce Johnson on MyToba every weekend. Hal Anderson Weekends airs on 680 CJOB every Saturday & Sunday morning between 7 & 10. He owns his own multimedia company, Hal Anderson Productions Limited.
Related Posts
Gordon Ramsay Opening Las Vegas Hell’s Kitchen
National Soccer Championship in Winnipeg
Tips to avoid Catching the Flu
Manitoba Moose Broadcast Scheudle

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.