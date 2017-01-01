Tupperware Seasoning Recalled Over Salmonella

WINNIPEG, MB — Tupperware is recalling its Southwest Chipotle Seasoning over Salmonella fears.

The product was sold online and at Tupperware parties across Canada, including Winnipeg starting in August 2016.

The recall was triggered by a warning in another country and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency is investigating.

Even if your food looks and smells fresh, it could still be hiding Salmonella that can cause serious illness.

Young children, pregnant women, seniors, and those with weakened immune systems can die from an infection.

It can cause fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps, and diarrhea in healthy people, while a long-term complication includes severe arthritis.

Southwest Chipotle Seasoning with a lot code of #16189305 could contain Salmonella.

Consumers are asked to dispose of the affected product or return it for a refund.

No illnesses have been reported.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News