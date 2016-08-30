Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Tuesday’s Top Clip: Huskies interrupt workout

Posted on Tue, August 30, 2016 at 9:26am by in ARTS, Featured, Videos with No Comments on Tuesday’s Top Clip: Huskies interrupt workout

This woman wanted to record her workout, but her two huskies had another idea. In this case, perhaps walking the dogs would be a better exercise choice.

Related Posts

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *