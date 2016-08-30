Tuesday’s Top Clip: Huskies interrupt workout Posted on Tue, August 30, 2016 at 9:26am by MyToba in ARTS, Featured, Videos with No Comments on Tuesday’s Top Clip: Huskies interrupt workout Tweet Like Plus Pin It Share This woman wanted to record her workout, but her two huskies had another idea. In this case, perhaps walking the dogs would be a better exercise choice. Related PostsTuesday’s Top Clip: Cat scares off dog packFriday’s Top Clip: What love looks likeMonday’s Top Clip: Doggy pool partyTuesday’s Top Clip: Bears versus balloonMonday’s Top Clip: Husky puppy gets a wet surprise Tags: animals, dogs, funny videos, huskies, pets, top clip