Tuesday Weather Forecast For Manitoba – July 4th

WINNIPEG, MB. — Environment Canada is calling for some scattered storms Tuesday across most of Manitoba.

Clouds will clear throughout Tuesday and thunderstorms could form from high humidity.

The chance of storms is higher in southern Manitoba.

For the latest forecast in your Manitoba community, check MyToba’s My Weather here.

Winnipeg

Sunny to start Tuesday in Winnipeg.

A mix of sun and cloud near noon with a risk of thunderstorm in the afternoon.

Wind from the south at 20-kilometres per hour becoming light early in the afternoon.

Reaching for a high of 28 C but feeling more like 35 C with the humidex.

Clear overnight with a low of 15 C.

Brandon

A mix of sun and cloud in Brandon Tuesday.

Showers with a risk of thunderstorm.

Wind out of the south at 20-kilometres but becoming light early in the morning.

Reaching for a high of 27 C but feeling more like 33 C with the humidex.

Clear overnight with a low of 12 C.

The Pas

Showers ending Tuesday morning then clearing in The Pas.

Risk of thunderstorms early in the morning.

Wind from the west at 20-kilometres per hour.

Reaching for a high of 24 C.

Clear overnight and a low of 14 C.

Thompson

Cloudy with showers Tuesday morning in Thompson.

Risk of a thunderstorm, but clearing in the afternoon.

Reaching for a high of 26 C.

Clear overnight with a low of 11 C.

Churchill

Increasing cloudiness in Churchill Tuesday.

Showers expected in the afternoon.

Wind from the southeast at 20-clicks per hour.

Reaching for a high of 22 C.

Showers overnight with a low of 11 C.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File