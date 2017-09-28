The Truth About Trudeau’s Tax Hikes: No Real Consultation

Despite promising “consultations” on their tax changes, the Trudeau government isn’t listening

WINNIPEG, MB – It seems clear that the Trudeau Liberals were trying to sneak their tax changes through during the summer months, hoping any opposition would rise up too late for anything to be done.

That’s why they gave 75 days of “consultations,” but have held very few town halls or official consultation meetings.

Additionally, the government already had their legislation ready to go when they announced the consultations.

That means they weren’t really wanting to “consult,” they just wanted to generate the appearance of agreement and use fake “consultations” to justify imposing the legislation they already planned to push.

It’s incredibly disingenuous, and it’s a sign that even the government has doubts about the tax changes they are making. After all, if they truly believed in it, they wouldn’t be trying to sneak it through.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News