Trudeau & Trump To Meet Monday

WINNIPEG, MB – As the weather here in Winnipeg warms up, Canadians across our country will be watching to see if Canada-US relations enter the deep freeze.

On Monday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be meeting with US President Donald Trump, amid uncertainty over US trade policy towards Canada.

Also on the agenda will be differring approaches to immigration policy and foreign affairs.

Many jobs in Canada depend on trade with the US, and that makes tomorrow’s Trudeau-Trump meeting a high-stakes moment.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News