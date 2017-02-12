Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Trudeau & Trump To Meet Monday

Trudeau Trump
Spencer Fernando
Posted: February 12th at 4:00pm National, Featured, NEWS, POLITICS

WINNIPEG, MB – As the weather here in Winnipeg warms up, Canadians across our country will be watching to see if Canada-US relations enter the deep freeze.

On Monday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be meeting with US President Donald Trump, amid uncertainty over US trade policy towards Canada.

Also on the agenda will be differring approaches to immigration policy and foreign affairs.

Many jobs in Canada depend on trade with the US, and that makes tomorrow’s Trudeau-Trump meeting a high-stakes moment.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

Tags: , , , , , ,
Spencer Fernando is a columnist and reporter for MyToba News. You can read more of Spencer’s writing at his website SpencerFernando.com
Related Posts

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.