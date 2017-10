WINNIPEG, MB – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau won’t be attending the grand opening of Manitoba’s First Nations School System. He’ll be out of the country.

But he did reply to an online video invitation from some students with a video of his own.

The four students from Sergeant Tommy Prince School in Ojibway First Nation promised Trudeau a bowl of stew and some bannock if he showed up.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Photo – File