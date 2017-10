BRANDON, MB – Around 5:34 this morning, a truck was reported stolen from the parking lot of a motel.

The motel is located on Middleton Avenue.

The theft occurred some time between 7:15 pm Tuesday, and the time it was reported stolen. The stolen truck is a black Ford F-350 with the Saskatchewan licence plate 647 IXW.

There are construction decals on the back window of the truck, and a black “job box” on a flat deck.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News