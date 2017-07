WINNIPEG, MB. — A major announcement will be made in Assiniboine Park Saturday.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Manitoba Deputy Premier Heather Stefanson, and Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman will be on-hand.

The trio are set to announce funding for the proposed Canada’s Diversity Gardens.

MyToba News will bring you an update on the specifics of the announcement.

Look for that Saturday morning around 9:30am.

—MyToba News

Photo – Provided