Treherne Man Killed In Head-On Crash Near Souris

Andrew McCrea
Posted: 9 minutes ago Featured, NEWS, manitoba

SOURIS, MB — A 20-year-old man from Treherne has died after his car struck a pickup truck head-on.

It happened around 8:15am Monday on Highway 2, about 4.5-kilometres east of Souris in the RM of Glenwood.

Police say a westbound car operated by the victim pulled into the eastbound lane as he tried to pass a semi.

That’s when he collided with the eastbound pickup truck.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, while the 57-year-old Souris man driving the truck was treated for life-threatening injuries.

Police say the victim was wearing a seatbelt while the other driver was not.

Visibility was poor at the time, though alcohol has not been ruled out.

The investigation continues.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo courtesy Google Street View

