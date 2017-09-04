How to Transition your Wardrobe from Summer to Fall

WINNIPEG, MB. – Changing seasons make for tough wardrobe decisions. Strategic use of your summer items can help you make the most of your clothing moving into the fall. Follow these tips for a smooth transition this year:

1. Continue to wear light summer tops, but introduce dark bottoms. Swap your light wash jeans for darker ones. Your bottoms better reflect the upcoming season, but you don’t have to pull out your sweater quite yet.

2. Layer a leather or denim jacket over summer dresses and skirts to keep you warm and on-trend. This is a classic look that uses pieces that you already have in your wardrobe.

3. Embrace sweater vests. Choose the Denver Hayes sleeveless vest sweater from Mark’s to layer over a t-shirt or summer blouse for an autumnal look.

4. Short booties are a must. Wear them with jeans or a dress and bare legs if the temperature is still warm enough.

5. Begin to incorporate scarves into your outfits. A scarf will compliment almost every piece in your wardrobe and is a great addition to any look. Play with a variety of patterns, colours, shapes and knits to add a cozy flair.

Photo supplied