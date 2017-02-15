Transit Rally At Winnipeg City Hall Friday Honouring Irvine Fraser
WINNIPEG, MB – There will be a rally in honour of Irvine Fraser, the Winnipeg Transit Driver stabbed to death on the University of Manitoba Campus.
The rally is being organized by the Amalgamated Transit Union. It will take place this Friday at 10:00 a.m. at Winnipeg City Hall.
There is also a GoFundMe page set up to raise donations for Irvine Fraser’s family. Click here view the donation page.
Spencer Fernando, MyToba News
2 Comments
I want to send my condolence to the Irvine Fraser family during this time of sorrow . It also saddens me that this was such a senseless act of violence. I think it’s time society get back to where the safety of its citizens Trump over the rights of criminals. It seems it’s always about the criminal . I can only hope whomever let this suspect back on the streets better have good reason.
My condolence to the Irvine Frazer Family. Justice system failed recently- hopefully it will not fail on this tragic event. – time the death penalty was reinstated.