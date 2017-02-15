Transit Rally At Winnipeg City Hall Friday Honouring Irvine Fraser

WINNIPEG, MB – There will be a rally in honour of Irvine Fraser, the Winnipeg Transit Driver stabbed to death on the University of Manitoba Campus.

The rally is being organized by the Amalgamated Transit Union. It will take place this Friday at 10:00 a.m. at Winnipeg City Hall.

There is also a GoFundMe page set up to raise donations for Irvine Fraser’s family. Click here view the donation page.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News