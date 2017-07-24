banner20

Tranquilizer Stolen From Winnipeg Vet

WINNIPEG, MB. — Winnipeg police are warning the public after tranquilizer was stolen from a vet.

It happened sometime between July 13th and 21st in south Winnipeg.

Five 10-ml bottles of Ketamine were stolen from the clinic.

The public is reminded that combining the tranquilizer with other drugs or taking large quantities can be fatal.

Anyone with information is asked to call Winnipeg police non-emergency at 204-986-6222.

—Andrew McCrea

