TrafficTues Left lane is for passing

The left lane on a highway is commonly known as a passing lane.

That’s because drivers should only use it to pass slower drivers on the right.

Your speed should never exceed the maximum limit set for the road.

One you’re a safe distance between right-hand vehicles ahead of and behind you, you should move over.

A general rule of thumb says drivers should leave two or three seconds between vehicles.

Manitoba RCMP have released a graphic on social media to help you determine which lane to stick in.

You can also use the left lane if you’re turning left off the highway in the next kilometre.

If someone is merging in on the right from an on-ramp, it is recommended you slow down to allow them in once they’re up to speed.

Manitoba RCMP say it isn’t ideal to move over to the left lane for merging traffic.

