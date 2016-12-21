Traffic Stop Leads To Drug Seizure

RCMP Police Carter Brooks
Kevin Klein
Posted: December 21st at 12:00pm Featured, JUSTICE, manitoba, NEWS

MANITOBA – During the afternoon of December 19th, Wabowden RCMP stopped a vehicle for speeding that resulted in officers also finding illegal drugs.

Police stopped a vehicle for speeding on Highway 6 near Mystery Lake, Manitoba. The vehicle was going 96 kilometres per hour in an 80 kilometre per hour zone.

During the stop, police say they detected the odour of marijuana coming from the vehicle. The vehicle was searched, and officers seized marijuana, crystal methamphetamine packaged for sale and an undisclosed amount of cash.

Stacey Ford, 42, of Winnipeg was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine for the Purpose of Trafficking, Possession of Property Obtained by Crime and two counts of Failing to Comply with a Recognizance. Christopher Pirart, 29, of Beausejour, was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine for the Purpose of Trafficking. Both men have been remanded

RCMP said both men have been remanded into custody to appear in Thompson Provincial Court.

-Kevin Klein, MyToba News

Tags: , ,
Kevin Klein is President and CEO of MyToba News. The former publisher and CEO of the Winnipeg Sun, Kevin has spent several years in Canadian media working in newspapers, radio and television. A proud and passionate citizen of Winnipeg and Manitoba, Kevin is excited to bring you news, pictures and information on the many wonderful charity groups in our province. If you have an event you want us to know about, email Kevin at kevin@mytoba.ca and follow him on Twitter @kevinkleinwpg.
Related Posts

1 Comment

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.