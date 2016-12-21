Traffic Stop Leads To Drug Seizure

MANITOBA – During the afternoon of December 19th, Wabowden RCMP stopped a vehicle for speeding that resulted in officers also finding illegal drugs.

Police stopped a vehicle for speeding on Highway 6 near Mystery Lake, Manitoba. The vehicle was going 96 kilometres per hour in an 80 kilometre per hour zone.

During the stop, police say they detected the odour of marijuana coming from the vehicle. The vehicle was searched, and officers seized marijuana, crystal methamphetamine packaged for sale and an undisclosed amount of cash.

Stacey Ford, 42, of Winnipeg was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine for the Purpose of Trafficking, Possession of Property Obtained by Crime and two counts of Failing to Comply with a Recognizance. Christopher Pirart, 29, of Beausejour, was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine for the Purpose of Trafficking. Both men have been remanded

RCMP said both men have been remanded into custody to appear in Thompson Provincial Court.

-Kevin Klein, MyToba News