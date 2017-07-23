banner20

Traffic Stop Leads To Arrest Of Douglas, Manitoba Man

Brandon police car
Spencer Fernando
Posted: 31 seconds ago brandon, Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS

BRANDON, MB – A traffic stop on an unregistered vehicle led to the arrest of a Douglas, Manitoba man.

It happened around 5:55 am this morning, when police pulled a vehicle over in the 400 block of 1st St. North.

A query on the driver showed that he was wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant on several charges, including break, enter, and assault, and possession of a weapon.

The 24-year-old man was taken into custody, and appeared in court today.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

Tags: , , ,
Spencer Fernando is a columnist and reporter for MyToba News. You can read more of Spencer’s writing at his website SpencerFernando.com
Related Posts
Brandon Man Arrested For Banned Banging
Brandon Teen Caught With Concealed Knife
Brandon School Thief Returns To Scene Of Crime, Gets Busted
Meth Carrying Stabber Sends Food Deliverer To Hospital

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.