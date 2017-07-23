Traffic Stop Leads To Arrest Of Douglas, Manitoba Man

BRANDON, MB – A traffic stop on an unregistered vehicle led to the arrest of a Douglas, Manitoba man.

It happened around 5:55 am this morning, when police pulled a vehicle over in the 400 block of 1st St. North.

A query on the driver showed that he was wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant on several charges, including break, enter, and assault, and possession of a weapon.

The 24-year-old man was taken into custody, and appeared in court today.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News