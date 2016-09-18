Traces of TNT found on MS804 wreckage

Officials investigating the crash of EgyptAir flight MS804 have found traces of TNT on wreckage.

The Airbus A320 fell 37,000 feet from the sky into the Mediterranean Sea back on May 19th.

It was on a routine flight out of Paris Charles de Gaulle airport to Cairo.

Black boxes recovered shortly after the disaster indicated a sensor in a bathroom at the front of the aircraft detected smoke before the crash.

No mayday call was made by the pilots, though talk of a fire on board was recovered.

It is now being considered an act of terror.

None of the 56 passengers or 10 crew members survived the incident.

Reports earlier this month also surfaced that “we will bring this plane down” had been scratched into the plane’s underside in Arabic.

Officials were quick to downplay that as a terrorist attack, instead saying it was related to political turmoil.

The investigation continues.

—ANDREW McCREA, MyToba.ca