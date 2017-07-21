TORNADO WATCH For Southwest Manitoba

BRANDON, MB – Southwestern Manitoba is under a Tornado Watch.

Conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms which could produce tornadoes. Those storms are forecast to develop this afternoon and evening in southwest Manitoba and southeast Saskatchewan.

These storms could bring tornadoes, and Environment Canada warns that this could be a dangerous and potentially life threatening situation.

If you are in the impacted area, you are advised to be prepared for severe weather and take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

If a Tornado occurs, or if a Tornado warning is given for your area, here is what you should do:

Go indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows, such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell or interior closet. Leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other temporary or free-standing shelter, and move to a strong building if you can. As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!

The following communities are currently under a Tornado Watch:

Brandon, Neepawa, Carberry, Treherne, Dapuhin, Russell, Roblin, Winnipegosis, Killarney, Pilot Mound, Manitou, Melita, Boissevain, Turtle Mountain Provincial Park, Minnedosa, Riding Mountain National Park, Virden, and Souris.

The map below shows all parts (in yellow) of Manitoba that are under a tornado/severe thunderstorm watch:

NOTE: This information is updated as of 4:00 pm, July 21, 2017

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News