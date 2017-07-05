TORNADO WARNING For Parts Of Southwestern Manitoba

Spencer Fernando
Posted: July 5th at 8:31pm Featured, NEWS, manitoba

DAUPHIN, MB – A tornado warning has been issued for the following parts of Manitoba:

Dauphin, Russell, Roblin, Winnipegosis, Minnedosa, Riding Mountain National Park

The impacted areas are shown in red:

If you are in the impacted area, you should be on the lookout for dangerous weather conditions and take necessary security precautions.

Environment Canada advises that you refer to the latest public forecasts for further details and monitor the situation through local radio & TV stations, or Weatheradio.

Note: This information is up to date as of 8:30 pm, July 5, 2017. Click here for the latest updates.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

