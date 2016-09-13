Top Video: “Stranger Things” cast reviews retro toys Posted on Tue, September 13, 2016 at 8:30am by MyToba in ARTS, Featured, Videos with No Comments on Top Video: “Stranger Things” cast reviews retro toys Tweet Like Plus Pin It Share They were great at acting like ’80s kids in the Netflix smash hit Stranger Things, but can they play like ’80s kids? Watch the fun as Lucas, El, and Dustin encounter Furby and Pop Rocks. Related PostsSunday’s Top Clip: Making Stranger ThingsTuesday’s Top Clip: Bears versus balloonTuesday’s Top Clip: Affleck reacts to bad reviewsMonday’s Top Clip: There can be only one Tags: 1980's toys, funny videos, furby, Pop Rocks, stranger things