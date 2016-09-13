Top Video: “Stranger Things” cast reviews retro toys

banner20

Posted on Tue, September 13, 2016

They were great at acting like ’80s kids in the Netflix smash hit Stranger Things, but can they play like ’80s kids?

Watch the fun as Lucas, El, and Dustin encounter Furby and Pop Rocks.

