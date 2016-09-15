streetside

Today’s Top Video: Rhino thinks it’s a lamb

Posted on Thu, September 15, 2016

This little baby rhino has spent so much time with his best friend–a lamb–that he thinks he should be able to prance around too. The results are pretty hilarious–not to mention adorable.

