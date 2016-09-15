Today’s Top Video: Rhino thinks it’s a lamb Posted on Thu, September 15, 2016 at 10:21am by MyToba in ARTS, Featured, Videos with No Comments on Today’s Top Video: Rhino thinks it’s a lamb Tweet Like Plus Pin It Share This little baby rhino has spent so much time with his best friend–a lamb–that he thinks he should be able to prance around too. The results are pretty hilarious–not to mention adorable. Related PostsThursday’s Top Clip: Giraffe stands for first timeMonday’s Top Clip: Baby elephants want to be lapdogsTuesday’s Top Clip: Lion cub loveTuesday’s Top Clip: Running of the Goats Tags: African animals, animal babies, rhino, strange animal friendships, top clip, top video