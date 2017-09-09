Today In History – September 9

WINNIPEG, MB – Today In History in 2015, Queen Elizabeth II celebrated 63 years and 216 days on the throne, becoming the longest reigning monarch in British and Commonwealth history.

Here’s what else happened on this day:

1885: Manitoba Court of Queen’s Bench rejects the appeal of Louis Riel of his conviction for treason for leading the North West Rebellion.

1914: Creation of the Canadian Automobile Machine Gun Brigade, the first fully mechanized unit in the British Army.

1940: World War II – Second Victory Loan campaign begins; to raise $300 million.

1959: Paul Anka’s single Diana peaks at #1 on the Billboard pop singles chart, First of his three hit singles to top the charts.

1964: Québec borrows $100 million from British Columbia; First time one province borrowed money from another.

1984: Pope John Paul II arrives in Québec City to begin 12 day tour of Canada to September 20, 1984.

2014: Canadian government expedition discovers the submerged wreck of HMS Erebus, one of Sir John Franklin’s 1845 Northwest Passage expedition ships, off the coast of King William Island.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

With files from CanadaChannel