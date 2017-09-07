Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Today In History – September 7th

WINNIPEG, MB – September 7th has been quite the day in history, take a look…

1619 Danish navigator Jens Munk, searching for the North West Passage, lands at the mouth of the Churchill River and claims the territory for King Christian IV of Denmark.

1883 Sharp frost this night in Manitoba ruins much of the grain crop, leading to widespread hardship and discontent.

1936 Boulder Dam (now Hoover Dam) begins operation.

1967 “The Flying Nun” debuts.

1978 Keith Moon, rock drummer (Who), dies of drug overdose at 31.

1979 ESPN makes its cable TV debut.

1980 National telethon supporting the Marathon of Hope started by Terry Fox raises over $10 million for cancer research.

1981 Judge Wapner’s “People’s Court” premieres on TV.

1986 Cleveland Browns becomes the first team in NFL history to have a play reviewed by instant replay.

1996 Tupac Shakur is shot and mortally wounded on the Las Vegas Strip; he dies six days later.

2003 Warren Zevon, 56, dies from lung cancer.

2004 Hurricane Ivan, a Category 5 hurricane hits Grenada, killing 39 and damaging 90% of its buildings.

Today is…Google Commemoration Day, Grandma Moses Day, Attention Deficit Disorder Awareness Day, Salami Day & Neither Rain nor Snow Day.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

